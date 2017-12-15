Raccoon in Rehoboth Tests Positive for Rabies - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Raccoon in Rehoboth Tests Positive for Rabies

DOVER, Del.- Delaware's Division of Public Health is warning residents in Sussex County after a raccoon that bit a human last week tested positive for rabies. 

It happened near the King's Creek community in Rehoboth Beach. The victim was putting up holiday decorations in his yard when he was bitten by the raccoon who was hidden in some bushes. 

Anyone who thinks they might have been bitten, scratched or come in contact with a raccoon should contact their health care provider immediately or call the DPH Rabies Program at 302-744-4995. An epidemiologist is available 24/7. Additionally, anyone who thinks their pet may have been bitten by this raccoon should call their private veterinarian or the Delaware Department of Agriculture at 302-698-4630. 

Residents should take precautions against rabies by:

  • Avoiding wild and feral animals, regardless of whether or not the animal seems “friendly.” Not all rabid animals exhibit the classic signs of the rabies illness, such as aggression, depression or other abnormal behavior.
  • Ensuring their pets are up to date with rabies shots.
  • Keeping pets indoors or, while outside, supervising them on a leash. 

Since January 2017, DPH has performed rabies tests on 137 animals, 17 of which were confirmed to be rabid, including five raccoons, seven cats, two dogs, two bats and one fox. Six of the positive rabies cases involved a bite to humans.

 

