Mountaire Offering Deep Well Installation to Millsboro Homes Affected by Wastewater Violation

MILLSBORO, Del. -- Mountaire Farms announced Friday that they will offer complimentary installation of deep wells and appropriate conditioning systems to properties near its Millsboro facility.

In a statement, Mountaire says the deep well installation will be offered to about 88 properties west and south of its Millsboro facility. This comes as a potential replacement to the bottled water and filtration system Mountaire provided to homeowners, after private wells were found to have nitrate levels exceeding the national drinking water standard.

Homeowners in and around Millsboro had previously expressed their concerns about over-elevated levels of nitrates in their drinking water. Officials from the Division of Public Health tell WBOC that the initial levels were concerning, but not critical, and handing out bottled water was done out of an abundance of caution. The state had recommended people drink and cook with bottled water, but their tap water was fine for cleaning or bathing.

Mountaire says that the nitrates were found widespread throughout Sussex County as a whole, and that they don't believe the most recent wastewater treatment violation significantly elevated the nitrate levels.

Michael Tirrell, Mountaire Executive Vice President of Processing Operations said in a statement: “Mountaire Farms has been an integral community partner and economic driver in Delaware, supporting over 5,000 jobs at our plants, thousands of related jobs, and hundreds of growers and farmers in our local communities. For over 100 years, our company has made the communities where we live and work a top priority, and we take our neighbors’ concerns very seriously."

“We have cherished the trust of the Millsboro community for nearly two decades, and we will do everything necessary to keep that trust and continue being a good corporate neighbor for years to come," Tirrell said.

Mountaire Farms says the new wells will be built deeper than most in the area, which avoids depths typically affected by nitrates more commonly found in shallow groundwater. The company says they are in the process of reaching out to eligible residents about this offer. Those with further inquiries may contact Sean McKeon, Director of Communications and Community Relations at smckeon@mountaire.com or (302) 934-4170.