Lewes Teenager Receives Principal Nomination to West Point from Senator Coons

LEWES, Del.- A Cape Henlopen senior now has the nomination of a lifetime.

On , Senator Chris Coons gave Alyssa Spell one of his principal nominations to the U.S. military academies, basically guaranteeing Spell a spot at her dream school of West Point.

"All my family's always been public servants," she tells WBOC. "My sister graduated from the academy and my brother is there now. It's just in my blood."

Students earn congressional nominations through academic and extracurricular excellence. Spell is the Battalion Executive Officer for JROTC at her school and is also the captain of the tennis team. Coons also awarded two other principal nominations to students in Wilmington. He called them and Spell some of the best and brightest he's met.

"They are young leaders. They are dedicated and patriotic," says Senator Coons. "I'm grateful for the opportunity I have along with Senator Carper and Congresswoman Blunt Rochester to nominate outstanding young Delawareans to these academies."

Spell says she plans to major in engineering when she starts West Point in the fall.