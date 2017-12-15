Lewes Teenager Receives Principal Nomination to West Point from Senator Coons

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN DELMARVA FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.More
The family of a guard who was killed and five other officers who survived a prison riot sued the state of Delaware in federal court on Tuesday, blaming the deadly uprising on security and staffing problems that officials had ignored for years.More
A fire earlier this week severely damaged the Pruitt House, a historic home owned by Henry Keonig on South Main Street in Berlin, Maryland. WBOC's Caroline Coles with SkyCam16 reports on the burned home.More
