Snow Hits Sussex County Two Fridays in a Row - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Snow Hits Sussex County Two Fridays in a Row

Posted: Dec 15, 2017 6:50 PM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- For the second Friday in a row, Sussex County was blanketed in snow by the evening hours. DelDOT said today's storm was actually easier to prepare for due to last week.

"It gives us a chance to work out the kinks on some of our equipment, find the bugs, fix the minor problems we had with our equipment," said DelDOT's South District Engineer Alastair Probert. "Also it allows the public to be a little more aware."

DelDOT crews brined roads and loaded up salt trucks starting at 9 a.m. Friday morning at their Georgetown complex. Further north, the Milford Public Works department was also hard at work, salting major roads and sidewalks.

"Once we have about 2.5 inches or so then we actually start to plow the snow," explained Milford Public Works Director Mark Whitfield. "We generally will not put any more salt down until the storm is over and then we'll put a final layer of salt down to bear things up."

Whitfield said his crew was ready to expand their coverage if conditions worsened.

"Typically we will not be doing residential areas simply because the temperatures are expected to rise tomorrow so it will be melted off," he told WBOC. "But if we do have any dangerous spots, we'll probably get those tonight."

Safety was also a concern in the educational field, with many school districts canceling after school activities ahead of the snow.

"It's about student safety first," said Cape Henlopen High School Principal Nikki Miller. "We look at where students are going or if students are coming here and about the times when they are going to be on the roads and what the roads will look like [before canceling anything]."

Parts of Delmarva were expected to get between 1-2 inches of snow. For the latest on this storm, follow the WBOC Weather Page.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Drug Investigation Leads to Multiple Arrests in Frederica

    Drug Investigation Leads to Multiple Arrests in Frederica

    Dec 15, 2017 5:01 PM2017-12-15 22:01:00 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 5:05 PM EST2017-12-15 22:05:56 GMT
    Jerry Warren, Kaylia Custis and Dazzel King (left to right)Jerry Warren, Kaylia Custis and Dazzel King (left to right)
    Three people from Frederica were been arrested Friday following a month-long drug investigation by Delaware State Police.More
    Three people from Frederica were arrested Friday following a month-long drug investigation by Delaware State Police.More

  • Delaware to Pay $7.5 Million Settlement for Vaughn Inmate Uprising

    Delaware to Pay $7.5 Million in Vaughn Riot Settlement

    Dec 15, 2017 5:47 PM2017-12-15 22:47:00 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 5:59 PM EST2017-12-15 22:59:22 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)
    DOVER, Del. --- Delaware will pay $7.55 million in a settlement to 11 claimants over the Feb. 1 inmate uprising at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which Lt. Steven Floyd was killed, according to a news release issued Friday night. The stateMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Delaware will pay $7.55 million in a settlement to 11 claimants over the Feb. 1 inmate uprising at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which Lt. Steven Floyd was killed, according to a news release issued Friday night. The stateMore

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Weather Advisory

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Weather Advisory

    Friday, December 15 2017 3:54 AM EST2017-12-15 08:54:11 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN DELMARVA FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN DELMARVA FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices