Snow Hits Sussex County Two Fridays in a Row

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- For the in a row, Sussex County was blanketed in snow by the evening hours. DelDOT said 's storm was actually easier to prepare for due to last week.

"It gives us a chance to work out the kinks on some of our equipment, find the bugs, fix the minor problems we had with our equipment," said DelDOT's South District Engineer Alastair Probert. "Also it allows the public to be a little more aware."

DelDOT crews brined roads and loaded up salt trucks starting at 9 a.m. morning at their Georgetown complex. Further north, the Milford Public Works department was also hard at work, salting major roads and sidewalks.

"Once we have about 2.5 inches or so then we actually start to plow the snow," explained Milford Public Works Director Mark Whitfield. "We generally will not put any more salt down until the storm is over and then we'll put a final layer of salt down to bear things up."

Whitfield said his crew was ready to expand their coverage if conditions worsened.

"Typically we will not be doing residential areas simply because the temperatures are expected to rise so it will be melted off," he told WBOC. "But if we do have any dangerous spots, we'll probably get those ."

Safety was also a concern in the educational field, with many school districts canceling after school activities ahead of the snow.

"It's about student safety first," said Cape Henlopen High School Principal Nikki Miller. "We look at where students are going or if students are coming here and about the times when they are going to be on the roads and what the roads will look like [before canceling anything]."

Parts of Delmarva were expected to get between 1-2 inches of snow. For the latest on this storm, follow the WBOC Weather Page.