Historic House Blaze in Berlin - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Historic House Blaze in Berlin

Posted: Dec 15, 2017 8:11 PM Updated:

Berlin, Md—Earlier this week, a house caught fire in Worcester County, but it wasn’t just any old house, it was historic.

Parts of the Harvey P. Pruitt House in Berlin was destroyed.

The historic house sits in one of Berlin's oldest areas, South Main Street.

Right across the street, is the Elizabeth White House. The Historic District commission says the Elizabeth White House and the Pruitt House, the house that burned, were both built in the early 1900’s.


The owner of the Pruitt House, Henry Koenig says he and his wife, Julie, are the third owners of the Pruitt House

Although, they weren’t home at the time of the fire—their two cats died in the fire.

Koeing says there’s still hope for the house—and it’s on its way to recovery.

He spent Friday afternoon with insurance companies to discuss plans on fixing the house.

Koeing says he hopes to call his historic house a home-again soon.

A GoFund me has been set up for the Koeing family. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/helping-the-koenings-rebuild

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Drug Investigation Leads to Multiple Arrests in Frederica

    Drug Investigation Leads to Multiple Arrests in Frederica

    Dec 15, 2017 5:01 PM2017-12-15 22:01:00 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 5:05 PM EST2017-12-15 22:05:56 GMT
    Jerry Warren, Kaylia Custis and Dazzel King (left to right)Jerry Warren, Kaylia Custis and Dazzel King (left to right)
    Three people from Frederica were been arrested Friday following a month-long drug investigation by Delaware State Police.More
    Three people from Frederica were arrested Friday following a month-long drug investigation by Delaware State Police.More

  • Delaware to Pay $7.5 Million Settlement for Vaughn Inmate Uprising

    Delaware to Pay $7.5 Million in Vaughn Riot Settlement

    Dec 15, 2017 5:47 PM2017-12-15 22:47:00 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 5:59 PM EST2017-12-15 22:59:22 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)
    DOVER, Del. --- Delaware will pay $7.55 million in a settlement to 11 claimants over the Feb. 1 inmate uprising at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which Lt. Steven Floyd was killed, according to a news release issued Friday night. The stateMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Delaware will pay $7.55 million in a settlement to 11 claimants over the Feb. 1 inmate uprising at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which Lt. Steven Floyd was killed, according to a news release issued Friday night. The stateMore

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Weather Advisory

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Weather Advisory

    Friday, December 15 2017 3:54 AM EST2017-12-15 08:54:11 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN DELMARVA FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN DELMARVA FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices