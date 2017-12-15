Historic House Blaze in Berlin

Berlin, Md—Earlier this week, a house caught fire in Worcester County, but it wasn’t just any old house, it was historic.

Parts of the Harvey P. Pruitt House in Berlin was destroyed.

The historic house sits in one of Berlin's oldest areas, South Main Street.

Right across the street, is the Elizabeth White House. The Historic District commission says the Elizabeth White House and the Pruitt House, the house that burned, were both built in the early 1900’s.



The owner of the Pruitt House, Henry Koenig says he and his wife, Julie, are the third owners of the Pruitt House

Although, they weren’t home at the time of the fire—their two cats died in the fire.

Koeing says there’s still hope for the house—and it’s on its way to recovery.

He spent Friday afternoon with insurance companies to discuss plans on fixing the house.

Koeing says he hopes to call his historic house a home-again soon.

A GoFund me has been set up for the Koeing family. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/helping-the-koenings-rebuild