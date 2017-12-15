Pocomoke's Police Chief wants more police officers

POCOMOKE CITY, Md--Pocomoke City's Police Chief William Harden says there's been more than 20,000 service calls. 391 arrests, and 46 burglaries in Pocomoke City this year.



The chief wants to reduce these numbers and Harden believes he has a solution on how to do it.

"I do think it would reduce crime if we brought in more Pocomoke City police officers--there's no doubt in my mind,” says Chief Harden.



Neighbors says the rising crime is alarming. Sharon Proctor was doing some holiday shopping Friday afternoon, at the very same Walmart she says she got robbed at years ago.



Proctor is delighted to hear the Chief wants to bring on more officers.



"There's not enough officers...more officers would definitely help around the Pocomoke city area,” says Proctor.

Police Chief Harden says bringing in more officers would also cut down on overtime spending.

Police Chief Harden says he’ll continue to try and find ways for funding more police officers.