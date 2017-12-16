Salisbury Drug Bust Halts Multi-State Operation

SALISBURY, MD -- Maryland State Police arrested one man linked to a multi-state fentanyl operation.

Narada Michael Walls, 37, was charged with several counts including manufacturing and distributing dangerous substances. Police units have been investigating Walls operations in several counties, including Baltimore City, and even other states, since earlier this fall.

Police say they found 442.3 grams of fetanyl, 86 grams of marijuana, and $17,705 in U.S. currency. They also found quantities of identified cutting tools used to dilute controlled dangerous substances prior to sale, two digital scales, many rubber gloves and filtration masks, two electric coffee-style grinders, and one pint of promethazine with codeine cough syrup.

Walls is currently being held at the Wicomico County detention center.