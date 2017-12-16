Salisbury Drug Bust Halts Multi-State Operation

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN DELMARVA FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.More
Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.More
A fire earlier this week severely damaged the Pruitt House, a historic home owned by Henry Keonig on South Main Street in Berlin, Maryland. WBOC's Caroline Coles with SkyCam16 reports on the burned home.More
Delaware will pay $7.55 million to settle a federal lawsuit over the Feb. 1 inmate uprising at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which Lt. Steven Floyd was killed, according to a news release issued Friday night. The statement from former federal judge Joseph Farnan, Jr. said the money will be split among the 11 claimants, six of whom are Delaware Department of Correction employees.More
