Salisbury Drug Bust Halts Multi-State Operation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Drug Bust Halts Multi-State Operation

Posted: Dec 16, 2017 5:28 PM Updated:
(Photo: AP) (Photo: AP)

SALISBURY, MD -- Maryland State Police arrested one man linked to a multi-state fentanyl operation.

Narada Michael Walls, 37, was charged with several counts including manufacturing and distributing dangerous substances. Police units have been investigating Walls operations in several counties, including Baltimore City, and even other states, since earlier this fall.  

Police say they found 442.3 grams of fetanyl, 86 grams of marijuana, and $17,705 in U.S. currency.  They also found quantities of identified cutting tools used to dilute controlled dangerous substances prior to sale, two digital scales, many rubber gloves and filtration masks, two electric coffee-style grinders, and one pint of promethazine with codeine cough syrup.

Walls is currently being held at the Wicomico County detention center. 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Salisbury Drug Bust Halts Multi-State Operation

    Salisbury Drug Bust Halts Multi-State Operation

    Dec 16, 2017 5:28 PM2017-12-16 22:28:00 GMT
    Saturday, December 16 2017 5:28 PM EST2017-12-16 22:28:47 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    Maryland State Police arrested one man linked to a multi-state fentanyl operation.More
    Maryland State Police arrested one man linked to a multi-state fentanyl operation.More

  • Pocomoke's Police Chief wants more police officers

    Pocomoke's Police Chief wants more police officers

    Dec 15, 2017 8:17 PM2017-12-16 01:17:00 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 8:22 PM EST2017-12-16 01:22:17 GMT
    Pocomoke City's Police Chief William Harden says there's been more than 20,000 service calls. 391 arrests, and 46 burglaries in Pocomoke City this year. 
    The chief wants to reduce these numbers and Harden believes he has a solution on how to do it.    More
    Pocomoke City's Police Chief William Harden says there's been more than 20,000 service calls. 391 arrests, and 46 burglaries in Pocomoke City this year. 
    The chief wants to reduce these numbers and Harden believes he has a solution on how to do it.    More

  • Historic House Blaze in Berlin

    Historic House Blaze in Berlin

    Dec 15, 2017 8:11 PM2017-12-16 01:11:00 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 8:20 PM EST2017-12-16 01:20:15 GMT
    Earlier this week, a house caught fire in Worcester County, but it wasn’t just any old house, it was historic.More
    Earlier this week, a house caught fire in Worcester County, but it wasn’t just any old house, it was historic.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Meteorologist Brian Keane Bids Farewell to WBOC and Delmarva

    Meteorologist Brian Keane Bids Farewell to WBOC and Delmarva

    Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.

    More

    Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.

    More

  • SkyCam16: Pruitt House Fire

    SkyCam16: Pruitt House Fire

    A fire earlier this week severely damaged the Pruitt House, a historic home owned by Henry Keonig on South Main Street in Berlin, Maryland. WBOC's Caroline Coles with SkyCam16 reports on the burned home.

    More

    A fire earlier this week severely damaged the Pruitt House, a historic home owned by Henry Keonig on South Main Street in Berlin, Maryland. WBOC's Caroline Coles with SkyCam16 reports on the burned home.

    More

  • Delaware to Pay $7.5 Million Settlement for Vaughn Inmate Uprising

    Delaware to Pay $7.5 Million Settlement for Vaughn Inmate Uprising

    Delaware will pay $7.55 million to settle a federal lawsuit over the Feb. 1 inmate uprising at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which Lt. Steven Floyd was killed, according to a news release issued Friday night. The statement from former federal judge Joseph Farnan, Jr. said the money will be split among the 11 claimants, six of whom are Delaware Department of Correction employees.

    More

    Delaware will pay $7.55 million to settle a federal lawsuit over the Feb. 1 inmate uprising at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which Lt. Steven Floyd was killed, according to a news release issued Friday night. The statement from former federal judge Joseph Farnan, Jr. said the money will be split among the 11 claimants, six of whom are Delaware Department of Correction employees.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices