Police Investigate Sussex County Shoplifting Suspects

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN DELMARVA FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.More
Maryland State Police arrested one man linked to a multi-state fentanyl operation. Narada Michael Walls, 37, was charged with several counts including manufacturing and distributing dangerous substances. Police units have been investigating Walls operations in several counties, including Baltimore City, and even other states, since earlier this fall.More
Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.More
A fire earlier this week severely damaged the Pruitt House, a historic home owned by Henry Keonig on South Main Street in Berlin, Maryland. WBOC's Caroline Coles with SkyCam16 reports on the burned home.More
