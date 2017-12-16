Police Investigate Sussex County Shoplifting Suspects - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigate Sussex County Shoplifting Suspects

Posted: Dec 16, 2017 9:21 PM Updated:

REHOBOTH, Del - The Delaware State Police is seeking the public's assistance in attempting to find two shoplifting suspects.

It happened on Wednesday,at about 4:30 p.m at The Children's Place outlet store located at 36461 Seaside Outlet Boulevard. The two women depicted in the surveillance photo are suspected of removing and concealing several articles of clothing before fleeing the store without paying for the merchandise.

