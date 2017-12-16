BERLIN, Md-- It's that time of the year--free carriage rides in Berlin!



Christmas is about a week away--and the town of Berlin is in the Holiday spirit.



This is the town's second weekend of free horse carriage rides.

It was a chilly day outside, Saturday, but it didn't keep some people inside. A line wrapped around Berlin's main street--all for a carriage ride.



For Malarie Kelgoe this is a family tradition.



She's been taking her son, Airen ever since he was born 3 1/2 years ago.

"I love it because it's such an old town and it's nice to see all the old places and everything,” says Kelgoe.



Experience and explore Berlin’s historic downtown area.



This is what the town of berlin hopes people will do after they finish their free ride.



Sharon Timmons with the town of Berlin says although the carriage rides are free, it's still a money maker for the town.



"It's basically to help promote the town, the shops and restaurants and just to bring people to berlin to see what we're all about,” says Timmons.

The free carriage rides aren’t over yet-the town of Berlin will offer free carriage rides again, next weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.