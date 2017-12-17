MSP Searching for Suspects After Shots Fired into Somerset County Home

WESTOVER, Md. -- Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible for shooting into an occupied home early Sunday morning.

According to MSP, troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack responded to a home on the 8100 block of River Road, where the homeowner said his home had been shot at. Police said that no one was injured in the incident, but the residence itself had been struck by gunfire. It happened around 5 a.m. today.

The 55-year-old homeowner said he was a sleep on his couch in his living room when he heard what he described as loud pops outside his home, police said. According to MSP, the homeowner then noticed what appeared to be bullet holes in his living room walls. He also told police that he looked outside and saw a sedan leaving the area; it was last seen heading north on River Road. Both the homeowner and his mother were home at the time of the shooting.

MSP is continuing to investigate the incident. The homeowner told police that the tail lights of the car outside his home were rectangular and appeared to be divided into three sections. Police ask that anyone with information about this shooting to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack immediately at 443-260-3700, or online at msp.princessanne@maryland.gov.