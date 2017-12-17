Last Dinner at The Old West Steakhouse

SALISBURY, Md.- The Old West Steakhouse in Salisbury closed its doors Sunday, Dec. 17 after 19 years of service.

The restaurant, located on Beaglin Park Drive, was a packed house all day. People shared laughter with their loved ones and friends, indulged in their favorite meals, and watched the game.



The Bolen family has been coming to the Old West Steakhouse for the past 19 years. It’s a tradition they'll miss.



“I was very disappointed because we been coming here for so long and we been satisfied with the place and we always been,” says Bolen.



Other faithful customers say it's the people and atmosphere that they'll miss the most.



"This has been like a home on Sundays watching football and having our Sunday dinner during the football season. We're really going to miss it a lot,” says Rich Allen.



Martin Sanchez, the owner of the Old West Steakhouse, spent Sunday preparing steak for customers. He says he’s ready for a break.

"Relieved I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” says Sanchez.



Sanchez says his lease was terminated by Royal Farms, which owns the property, but he is OK with that decision.



"I can’t wait to go on vacation and take some time off and rest --it's been pretty hectic the last six days or so,” says Sanchez.



On Monday, Dec. 18, the restaurant will sell some of its items. The tag sale will be held at the Old West Steakhouse Monday, from noon to 8 p.m.