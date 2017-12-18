AAA: Record Number of Marylanders to Get Away for Holidays - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

AAA: Record Number of Marylanders to Get Away for Holidays

Posted: Dec 18, 2017 7:49 AM Updated:

TOWSON, Md.- AAA Mid-Atlantic projects nearly 2.3 million Marylanders will travel for the year-end holiday period from Saturday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Jan. 1, reflecting a 3.2 percent increase over 2016. That is the highest volume on record for this holiday season since 2001, when AAA began forecasting holiday travel volume.

Maryland’s forecast mirrors the nationwide trend, as a record number of Americans, more than 107 million are expected to get away, a 3.1 percent increase.

This year’s forecast also reflects the ninth consecutive year of growth since 2009, after holiday travel declined very slightly in 2008 during the Great Recession. For the fifth consecutive year, Maryland’s travel volume is anticipated to exceed 2 million travelers, according to AAA.

“Because the year-end holiday travel period always encompasses two weekends, travel volume is the highest of all travel holiday weekends throughout the year,” said Ragina Cooper Averella, manager of public and government afairs at AAA Mid-Atlantic.  “This year, AAA’s forecast reflects a record-breaking volume of travelers thanks to a strong economy and labor market that are generating rising incomes and confident consumers. Marylanders are willing to open up their wallets not only for holiday shopping, but to spend on travel this holiday season, as well.”

AAA said that nearly 2.1 million Marylanders, 91 percent of travelers, intend to drive to their destination, a 3.1 percent increase over last year’s holiday.  

“Despite gas prices being approximately six percent higher than last year at this time, road trips will rule as is typical with holiday getaways,” said Averella.  “This is the second consecutive year, where over two million Marylanders will drive to their destination. Typically, the year-end holiday ties with Thanksgiving in generating the highest percentage share of auto travelers compared to the other major holiday weekends.”

As of Sunday, Dec. 17, Maryland’s average price was $2.42 per gallon, which reflects a 2 cent decrease from last week and a 9 cent price drop from last month, but a 13 cent increase over last year’s price on this date.

Last year, Marylanders paid an average price of $2.30 per gallon for regular gasoline on Christmas Day and an average of $2.34 on New Year’s Eve. 

The number of Marylanders taking to the skies is projected to grow at the highest percentage compared to the other modes of travel.
 
“At an increase of 3.8 percent, air travel is outpacing overall year-end holiday travel growth, as over 126,000 state residents, intend to fly to their destination compared to 2016,” said Averella.
 

Travel by other modes, including bus, rail and cruise ship is expected to experience significant growth for this holiday as well, with an increase of 3.5 percent.

Based on last year’s figures, AAA Mid-Atlantic anticipates coming to the aid of over 49,000 disabled motorists in the club’s five-state and Washington, D.C. region during the 10-day holiday period, with an estimated 13,000 of those motorists in Maryland. Tows, dead batteries, and flat tires are the primary reasons for emergency roadside service.
 
AAA recommends that motorists check the condition of their battery and tires, and pack a winter emergency kit in their vehicles before heading out on a holiday getaway.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Mar 16, 2018 7:44 AM2018-03-16 11:44:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:44:31 GMT
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices