Two Sought in Seaford Attempted Robbery

SEAFORD, Del.- Seaford police are looking for two suspects wanted in the attempted armed robbery of a man at a bank ATM.

The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday at at the M & T Bank at 509 W. Stein Highway. Police said the victim was attempting to withdraw money from the ATM when two suspects armed with handguns walked up and demanded his cash.

When the victim refused to comply with their demands the suspects fled the scene.

The victim described the suspects as “high school age” or in their early 20s, and wearing beanie caps and bandanas over their faces.



Officers searched for the suspects but were unable to locate them. Anyone with information about this incident or can identify the suspects should call the Seaford Police Department at 302-629-6644.