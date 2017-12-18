Police Investigating Wicomico Co. Home Invasion

DELMAR, Md.- Maryland State Police are looking for a suspect who used a tire iron to attack a resident during a Sunday night home invasion in Wicomico County.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday at the home located in the 2900 block of Waller Road in Delmar.

Police said an unknown male suspect attempted to enter the home by breaking a rear window leading into a bedroom area. One of the two adult victims home at the time observed the suspect trying to break into the bedroom and went outside to confront him.

The suspect then assaulted the victim with a tire iron, according to police. The victim declined medical treatment at the scene.

After assaulting the victim, the suspect entered the home and went into the bedroom that he attempted to break into earlier. However, the suspect ran out of the house a short time later without taking anything.

The suspect was described as black, about 6-feet-tall with a thin build. He had mid-length dreadlocks and was last seen wearing dark-colored jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt covering his face.

State police investigators are hoping anyone with information about this incident will come forward. Callers may remain anonymous. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.