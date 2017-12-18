New Digital Project in Sussex County Tackles Homelessness

SEAFORD, Del. - A new online project in Sussex County, called "God Goes Digital," is hoping to fight homelessness in Delaware.

Along with his wife, Jim Martin of Georgetown started a Facebook page that allows members of the homeless community in Delaware to share their stories via Facebook Live videos.

"People do want to help. The problem is they don't know about the guy holding the piece of cardboard saying homeless will work for food," Martin said.

Travis Smith and his family, including three children, mother, and fiance, shared their story on Sunday.

They've been homeless for 46 days now, living in a single hotel room.

"I gotta wake up. I gotta get out. Go get $20 here, $30, $40, $50 to try to catch up on the bills," Smith said.

Smith said sharing his story online opens a world of support.

"It's a never-ending story. Once somebody click on something, they continue to go, go, go and click after click, people can read the story," said Smith.

So far, Smith's video has received nearly 10,000 views and nearly 200 shares.

On the same day it was posted, people had reached out to the family about paying the hotel bill for the night and buying dinner.

Martin said the project isn't about handouts.

"It doesn't make sense if it's just another handout. Unless they're willing to change, unless they're willing to do the right thing to move forward -- they are the change," Martin said.