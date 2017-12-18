Milford Police Arrest 5 for DUI Over the Weekend - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milford Police Arrest 5 for DUI Over the Weekend

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police had a busy weekend, with five people arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. 

The following people were charged Dec. 15-17:

  • Judy Matthews, 51, of Felton
  • Maurieio Perez Hernandez, 50, of Milford
  • Terrance Deshields, 31, of Seaford
  • Jorge Orozco, 20, of Milford
  • Matthew Sharpe, 30, of Edgewood, Md.

Police said photographs of the five aforementioned individuals were unavailable at the time of release. 

 

