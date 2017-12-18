Milford Police Arrest 5 for DUI Over the Weekend

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police had a busy weekend, with five people arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The following people were charged Dec. 15-17:

Judy Matthews, 51, of Felton

Maurieio Perez Hernandez, 50, of Milford

Terrance Deshields, 31, of Seaford

Jorge Orozco, 20, of Milford

Matthew Sharpe, 30, of Edgewood, Md.

Police said photographs of the five aforementioned individuals were unavailable at the time of release.