Wicomico Loses Another Recycling Station

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County's recycling station on Avery Street near Salisbury University will close Dec. 30.

This will be the second recycling station in the Salisbury area to close recently.

Wicomico Public Works Director Dallas Baker said the county is trying to remove the stigma that goes along with these stations. He said many people consider them to be an "eye sore."

" People come in here and they do a lot of illegal dumping and there's trash that they drop off. That's clearly not recycling," Baker said.

SU asked to remove the bins for expansion purposes and student safety. While the county appreciates the bins' nearly 15 years of service, another location needs to be found for them.

By sprucing up its other recycling stations like the one in Delmar, Baker hopes the county can alter the stigma.

We've added lights, we've added video surveillance so we've seen a dramatic dropoff in illegal dumping at that site," he said.

Baker said anyone interested in allowing a recycling station in the Salisbury area should reach out to the county.