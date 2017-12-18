Little Change in Revenue Forecast Ahead of Delaware Budget Proposal

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP)- Delaware's official government revenue forecast for the upcoming fiscal year has ticked up only slightly from previous estimates as Gov. John Carney's administration prepares to roll out a proposed budget.



The $4.3 billion revenue projection approved Monday for fiscal 2019 is up about $24 million compared to September's estimate due to higher projections for abandoned property collections.



The revenue projection for the current fiscal year dropped by $200,000 from September, an inconsequential change in a $4.24 billion estimate. A $25 million increase in estimated abandoned property collections and a $6 million increase in projected gambling revenues were offset by decreases in other revenue categories.



Monday's projections are the final updates from the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council before Carney unveils his budget proposal for fiscal 2019 in mid-January.