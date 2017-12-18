Milford Shoplifting Suspect Caught on Camera

MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the man seen in a surveillance photo.

The suspect is wanted for questioning in a shoplifting that happened at Tractor Supply located at 609 N DuPont Boulevard in Milford on Dec. 15.

Police urge anyone with information on the man's identity or whereabouts to call 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips/