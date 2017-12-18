Members of Five Points Working Group to Meet Monday Night

LEWES, Del.- Ahead of Monday night's inaugural meeting, members of DelDOT's Five Points Working Group are expressing their their optimism and ideas for long term change.

"I think the idea of the Five Points intersection may be slightly outdated," says local businessman Christian Hudson. "I think one of the most efficient things we could do is pull some traffic off of the Five Points intersection and make it no longer a five point intersection."

Hudson says a bypass may be a suitable alternative, and he's happy that DelDOT is soliciting community input before any designs are put in place.

"Normally the process is top down and this is from the bottom up which I think it's a very refreshing change from the state," he tells WBOC. "I really applaud them for actually going to the community and saying 'Hey what do you guys think?'"

DelDOT says this working group is phase one of their transportation plan for the area, and that the group will set a number of public meetings next year. Senator Ernie Lopez, a working group member, says that is key.

"There was a study done about 15 years ago that was thoroughly done but there was a lot of public opposition to that project and the plans for that," he says. "So what we are really hoping is in that we realize we have some issues here at this intersection and this is the time we need to move forward and come together."

Lopez, a member of the Senate Transportation Committee, says changes are needed for both locals and visitors as the area continues to grow.

"All of us should know that our roads are safe and planned safely and constructed safely," he says. "This is the one location that we need that to be done more than ever."

The first meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at the Lewes Senior Center at 32083 Janice Road, Lewes, DE 19958.