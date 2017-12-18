Deal Island Docks Remain Busy Amid Mild Temperatures

Deal Island, Md.- Over the glistening waters, boats line the docks on the tiny yet mighty Deal Island. Right now, water men are in the heart of the oyster season.

Skip jacks and other boats are out working in full force, as well as duck hunters.

Water men explain that the relatively cooler summer we had has made the oyster season rather good.

After being out since 7:30 on Monday morning, one crew made its way back to the shoreline. They docked their boat and unloaded the oysters they've harvested thorough out the day.

Tide gauges on Deal Island have found the sea level has risen one foot in the past 100 years. Studies done at the University of Maryland predict sea levels will only continue to rise 1.4 to 2.1 feet by the year 2050.

However, some folks who have been born and raised in the small town aren't worried.

"The island will still be here the rest of my lifetime so I'm not alarmed. We occasionally will have a high tide that will run across the road, but it's not a real concern to me," Arby Holland said.

Despite the vulnerable shoreline, people who live on the island continue to stand proud behind their hometown.