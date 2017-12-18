Woman Calls for Change after Suspected Rabies Encounter

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A Georgetown woman says more must be done to handle rabies cases after she says she encountered a rabid fox in her yard the same day a Rehoboth Beach man was bitten by a rabid raccoon.

"Obviously it's an issue," Dana Hastings says. "I thought to myself that poor man would've been bitten regardless if he saw it coming and called for help because [the state] would've said, 'We cant help you.'"

Hastings says a fox appeared in her yard, attacked a possum, chased cats and even bit her stepfather's pant leg. While the fox was not officially tested for rabies, Hastings says the animal exhibited all the symptoms.

"The number one show tell sign is no fear of humans and it was aggressive towards us," she says. "So it was really scary. I have a 6-year-old who lives in this house. He has to go to the bus every morning and they weren't helping us."

Hastings says she called multiple state agencies, such as the Division of Public Health, DHSS' Rabies Hotline, and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, and was told that no state agencies could respond unless a person was bit.

"They said, 'We don't have the funding to come out and take care of cases like that,'" she tells WBOC.

The Division of Public Health told WBOC it does not comment on specific cases, but that the last report of human exposure to a potentially rabid animal to DPH was related to a Rehoboth Beach racoon bite. DPH also issued the following statement when asked for comment: