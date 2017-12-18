Surprise Homecoming in Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Surprise Homecoming in Salisbury

Posted: Dec 18, 2017 6:42 PM Updated:
Jeremiah Ward was surprised by his brother in class Monday morning. Jeremiah Ward was surprised by his brother in class Monday morning.

SALISBURY, Md.- There was a special reunion at East Salisbury Elementary School Monday morning.

Fifth grader Jeremiah Ward was surprised in class by his brother, Army Private First Class Timothy Oradat.

Oradat has been away for a year serving in Germany but was allowed to come just in time for the holidays. 

The family says they're happy to finally be all together again. 

