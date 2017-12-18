Meeting to be Held for New Regional Library in Accomack County

ACCOMAC, Va.- The Easton Shore Public Library will hold two public information meetings with updated renderings on Jan. 10.

A presentation in Accomack will take place at 10 a.m. at the Parksley Fire House on Dunne Avenue in Parksley.

A second presentation will take place in Northampton County at 2 p.m. in the Board Room of the County Administration Building on Courthouse Road in Eastville.

Both presentations are free and open to the public.

Architects from Waller, Todd and Sadler will present the conceptual drawings that have been updated since public meetings in early 2016. Local historians will also describe the plans for the new Heritage Center for Eastern Shore of Virginia History, Genealogy, and Culture that will be located in the new regional library in Parksley.

In 2015, the library board of trustees approved a plan to move the main library to Parksley, Virginia after renovating the vacant Fresh Pride store and building an addition. The current main library in Accomac, built in 1965, will be closed. The new regional library is expected to open in mid-2019.