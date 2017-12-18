Gov. Hogan Hoping to Bring More Tax Breaks to Eastern Shore Companies, Industries

PRESTON, Md. - Busy on the line, representatives were answering phones left and right on Monday at Choptank Transport in Preston.

But in between their desks, some empty seats - seats that Choptank Transport's CEO Geoff Turner hopes to fill very soon.

"We're looking to receive some benefit for all the money we're investing in employee development," Turner said.

It's employee development that could come as soon as next year. Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan said he planned to expand on the More Jobs for Maryland Act introduced in 2016.

"The More Jobs for Marylanders Act took effect on June 1st and has already been paying dividends," Hogan said.

The law awards tax credits to Maryland manufacturers for every job created, but the law only applies to manufacturers and to qualified counties.

This year, Hogan says he hopes to plug in $15 million to jobs in even more counties like Kent, Wicomico, and Caroline, and to new industries like Choptank Transport's.

"It can only be helpful in expanding beyond manufacturing to the other businesses," said Amy Kreainer of the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce.

Kreiner says the announcement is exciting news, and she says, industries like transportation and agri-business could benefit.

Benefits, Turner says, he and his newest recruits all plan to cash in on.

"It sort of fits in with our business philosphy and how we want to grow," Turner said.

There are some who are skeptical to the success of the program. For example, Maryland State Senator Richard Madaleno Jr. said he wasn't sure the program would help state revenues.