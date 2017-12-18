Electric Heater Causes Fire to Wicomico County Home

SALISBURY, Md. -- The State Fire Marshall's Office and the Salisbury Fire Department have confirmed that an electric heater was the cause of a house fire over the weekend.

It happened Saturday night at a home on Victor Drive in Salisbury. Fire officials are ruling it an accident after combustibles came in contact with the heater in the second floor bathroom. The fire caused about 20-thousand dollars in damages to the single family home in Wicomico County.