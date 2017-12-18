Allen Harim to Move Headquarters to Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del.- Allen Harim announced Monday it is planning to move its headquarters from Seaford to Millsboro within the first quarter of 2018.

The company said the old Vlasic pickle plant, which Allen Harim purchased in 2014, will now be home to 50 employee offices and a deboning facility. The 460,000-square-foot space was the center of neighbors' concerns when talks of slaughtering live chickens surfaced. But now the company said no live animals will be transported to Millsboro. The 50,000-square-foot deboning facility will only bring in processed chickens from the Harbeson plant.

Donald Starkey, who lives near the new headquarters, said it doesn't bother him what Allen Harim does at the facility.

"It's quite all right," Starkey said. "You've got to do business someplace."

Starkey says sometimes people have to adapt in order to fit the greater needs of the community.

"I like chicken. And I told a lady one day, 'I appreciate what you do,' because someone has to do that work,' and I said, 'I appreciate what you do because I like to eat chicken,'" Starkey said.

But other neighbors are still raising traffic and environmental concerns. Ron Lawson believes even if the chickens are already processed, water contamination is still a concern for him.

"They're still going to have to clean everything," Lawson said. "And they'll have runoff and the trucks and everything. The traffic is going to be unbelievable."

Allen Harim said the deboning facility will bring in 165 jobs to Sussex County. Bradley Conforgi said that makes him happy for the community.

"More jobs equals more money for the county, means more jobs, more people working. I mean it can't get better than that," Conforgi said.