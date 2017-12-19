One Dead After Car Collides with Tractor Trailer on Route 50

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. -- Maryland State Police say they're still investigating a deadly accident on Route 50 Saturday.

According to police, a Buick collided with a Freightliner Tractor Tailor on Route 50 just east of Wallertown Road around 5:50 p.m. Police said that after the collision, the car was trapped under the trailer part of the truck. The car then became engulfed in fire as both the car and the truck came to a rest in the second lane of eastbound Route 50, police said.

Further police investigation revealed that both the truck and car were driving east on the road when the car hit the truck -- the trailer then dragged the car as it was underneath it. Police said the driver of the tractor trailer, Petion Cetoute, 37 of Pheonix, AZ, refused treatment at the scene.

According to MSP, the operated of the car died at the scene and has not yet been identified.

MSP says the investigation is ongoing, and police believe speed is a factor in the collision. The State Highway Administration and Mardela Springs Fire Company assisted MSP in the road closure.