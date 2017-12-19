Lawsuit Alleging Brutality by Dover Police Dismissed

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Attorneys have agreed to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed against police in Delaware's capital city by a Pennsylvania man who claimed he was the victim of police brutality.



Attorneys for Stephen DiFlorio of West Chester filed a stipulation of dismissal in the case Monday. Further details were not immediately available.



DiFlorio claimed that police targeted him after he got in a fight outside a downtown Dover bar in 2013. DiFlorio alleged that as he was walking away from the fight, police without warning hit him with a stun gun in the back.



The lawsuit claims that police then showed up at DiFlorio's house the next day, threw him off his porch, and punched and kicked him as they took him into custody, then filed false paperwork to justify their actions.