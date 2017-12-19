Kent County Paramedic Charged With Stalking Ex-girlfriend

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- A Kent County, Delaware paramedic has been charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend.



Fifty-five-year-old Ralph Douglas Poore was arrested Monday morning at his workplace, the Kent County Department of Public Safety at 911 Public Safety Boulevard in Dover.

Dover police said Poore's ex-girlfriend had expressed her desire to end all contact with him in August 2016, after he repeatedly made statements that placed her in fear for her safety.



Police said Poore was seen, in his paramedic uniform, driving a red Mercedes convertible into the woman's driveway Monday morning. A neighbor saw him and contacted him, at which point he fled.



Poore was previously arrested in December 2016 on a harassment charge involving the same woman. The outcome of that case hasn't been reported.



Poore was released on $2,000 unsecured bond following an unarraignment at Justice of the Peace Court #2.