Police Search for Man Who Fired at Cambridge Police Car

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The search is on for a man who shot at an occupied Cambridge police car late Monday night.

Maryland State Police said that shortly after 11:30 p.m. two officers from the Cambridge Police Department were on patrol in an area of the city where thefts from vehicles had been occurring.

The officers were in uniform, but were operating a vehicle not readily identified as a police vehicle, Maryland State Police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the officers were traveling in the area of Race Street and Goldsborough Avenue, when they observed the suspect walking along the street. As they drove toward him, the man was seen reaching into his waistband. Investigators said that before the officers could stop their vehicle, the suspect withdrew a large caliber handgun and fired what is believed to be one time at the officers.

One of the Cambridge Police Department officers got out of the vehicle and fired what is believed to be one time at the suspect, who ran from the scene. The officer pursued the suspect on foot, but no additional shots were fired by either the suspect or the officer.

Assistance was requested and additional officers from Cambridge, as well as state troopers, responded to assist with a search. A state police helicopter and K-9 team were also part of the search effort. The suspect was not located.

The Cambridge Police Department requested the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigate the police-involved shooting and investigators responded to do so.

Investigators said they recovered a handgun and other items believed to have been discarded by the suspect as he fled.

The suspect is described only as a black male, believed to be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a winter hat. He fled on foot from officers and investigators have found no signs that he was injured.

The search for the suspect is continuing Tuesday, with assistance being provided by the Cambridge Police Department, Maryland State Police, the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and allied police departments

in the region.

Anyone with information about the suspect involved in this shooting or his location is urged to contact Maryland State Police immediately at the Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101, or the Cambridge Police Department at 410-228-3333. Callers may remain anonymous.