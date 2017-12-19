Milford Man Arrested in October Robbery

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police on Monday arrested a 20-year-old man accused of robbing a convenience store back in October.

Darren Duffy, of Milford, is charged with first-degree robbery and aggravated menacing.

Police said Duffy's arrest stems from a robbery that happened at around 4 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Wawa on North DuPont Boulevard.

According to police, Duffy approached store staffers and reportedly led them to believe he had a weapon. Duffy then demanded and was given an undisclosed amount cash from employees working the checkout area.

Further investigation that included several tips from the public led to warrants being obtained for Duffy.

On Monday, Dec. 18, police received a tip about Duffy's whereabouts and located him in the rear of the Riverwalk Center on Northeast Front Street (SR 14).

Following his arrest on the aforementioned charges, Duffy was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #2, where bail was set at $56,000 unsecured.

Duffy was also found to be wanted by the Kent County Court of Common Pleas and the Justice of the Peace Court #6. He was committed to the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction at the Sussex Correctional Institution in reference to the capiases.