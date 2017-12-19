Red Door Sub Shop in Salisbury Robbed

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police are looking for a suspect who held up the Red Door Sub Shop at 800 S. Salisbury Blvd.

Salisbury Police Chief Barbara Duncan said the incident happened at around 10:25 p.m. Monday when an unknown male suspect armed with a handgun confronted a Red Door employee who was outside putting trash in the dumpster.

Duncan said the suspect forced the employee back inside the business and had employees hand over money from the registers and the safe.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction. There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165 or Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776.