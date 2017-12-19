Maryland Senate President Names Chief of Staff

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller is welcoming a former aide back as his new chief of staff.



Miller said Tuesday that Patrick Murray will return to the Senate president's office in January.



Murray served as the Calvert County Democrat's deputy chief of staff from 2008 to 2011. Murray also worked as a senior policy analyst to House Speaker Michael Busch from 2005 to 2008.



After he left the legislature, Murray worked as director of state affairs at Johns Hopkins University and Medicine. He currently teaches American Government and Politics at American University and manages a small public relations consultancy.



Murray will replace Victoria Gruber, who is the new executive director of the Maryland Department of Legislative Services.