Ocean City Approves Parking Overhaul Plan

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP)- Ocean City officials have approved a plan to overhaul the town's parking system.



Town officials have approved a new system that allows people to enter in their license plate number rather than display a printed receipt. The estimated cost of the new system is nearly $600,000 and will be managed by a single contractor.



Problems in 2015 with the town's parking enforcement system led to about $50,000 in lost revenue for the resort town.