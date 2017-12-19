Ocean City Approves Parking Overhaul Plan - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean City Approves Parking Overhaul Plan

A quiet Inlet parking lot at Ocean City before July 4th (Photo: WBOC) A quiet Inlet parking lot at Ocean City before July 4th (Photo: WBOC)

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP)- Ocean City officials have approved a plan to overhaul the town's parking system.

Town officials have approved a new system that allows people to enter in their license plate number rather than display a printed receipt. The estimated cost of the new system is nearly $600,000 and will be managed by a single contractor.

Problems in 2015 with the town's parking enforcement system led to about $50,000 in lost revenue for the resort town.

