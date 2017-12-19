Maryland Governor Says Tax Bill's Impact Under Analysis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says his administration will look for ways at the state level to mitigate negative outcomes a major federal tax overhaul could have on residents.



The Republican governor said Tuesday at a news conference in Hanover it appears many will see their federal taxes go down, while others may see taxes go up.



The comptroller's office is studying the legislation.



The bill embraced by President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers would impose a $10,000 limit on the sum of property and state and local income taxes a household could deduct. Conservatives say unlimited state and local deductions amount to a subsidy for the wealthy in high-tax states. But middle class families in those states face disproportionately high housing costs and depend on deducting state and local taxes.