Hogan Announces $461M for Traffic Relief in Baltimore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced $461 million in new traffic relief initiatives for the Baltimore region.



Hogan said Tuesday it includes adding lanes to 27 miles of highway to reduce congestion on the Baltimore Beltway and Interstate 95.



Part of the plan includes $151 million for congestion relief on both the inner and outer loops of I-695 from I-70 to Route 43. It involves shifting the inside shoulder into a new available lane of traffic.



A $100 million investment was announced for the design and construction of a new configuration of the I-695 and I-70 interchange.



Part of the plan also includes $210 million to extend the northbound I-95 Express Toll Lanes for nearly eight miles from north of Route 43 in Baltimore County to Route 24 in Harford County.