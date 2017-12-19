Love Creek Elementary Students Donating Blankets and Personalized Notes to Sussex County Homeless

LEWES, Del.- A group of 4th and 5th grade students at Love Creek Elementary are using their handwriting to touch hearts.

The kids are taking part in a "Blankets of Hope" program run by Love Creek teacher Kelly Hynes' former students in New York. The program consists of handing out blankets with personalized notes to the homeless. Hynes' involvement began after she played a news clip on it for her class.

"I showed it to my kids here just to kind of inspire them this time of year to get them motivated to help people," Hynes tells WBOC. "We need to teach them compassion, not just textbook stuff."

Shortly after watching the video, Hynes says her students asked her to contact the organizers, who then sent the school 200 blankets for Sussex County's homeless. Along with each blanket, the elementary schoolers are writing letters, each addressed "To Someone Special."

"We were trying to get the key words of faith, hope, we believe in you, you can do this," says 5th grader Juliet Anen. "Like trying to prop them up to get a job and better life."

Fifth grader Corey Garner says their effort is important to remind everyone that they're special, no matter their circumstances.

"Since they're human beings, they're just like us," he says. "They might feel like they're less than humans, like they're pieces of trash just laying on the streets, and we need to make them feel we care about them."

Hynes says she hopes this lesson lasts year round.

"We need the positive and these kids are our future," she says. "They're the ones who have to get it it out there so if you teach it to them, it's just going to emanate through them."

Hynes says she and other staff members hope to pass out the blankets to local homeless shelters before Christmas.