Undercover Investigation in Ocean City Leads to Multiple Arrests

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Twenty-one people have been arrested on drug charges following a three-month-long undercover investigation, the Ocean City Police Department said.

The investigation began in September as an attempt to curb thefts, burglaries and car break-ins in downtown Ocean City by targeting street level drug distribution.

During the course of the investigation, undercover officers arranged to buy heroin and cocaine on multiple occasions from Sherif Talib of Baltimore.

According to police, on Dec. 1, detectives arranged to meet Talib in West Ocean City to purchase several ounces of heroin. As officers moved in to arrest him, he allegedly struck a Maryland State Police vehicle with his car and then fled towards Ocean City.

During a brief pursuit, he allegedly threw a plastic bag with powder out of the passenger window and it burst against a chain link fence, police said.

Talib entered Ocean City traveling the wrong direction on northbound Philadelphia Avenue. Soon after, he crashed into the median and struck the wooden median barriers.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree assault, two accounts of assault on law enforcement, distribution of heroin, distribution of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine as well ass several additional charges.

According to police, the total street value of the drugs Talib delivered with the intent to be sold in Ocean City and Worcester County was approximately $82,290, which would have been enough to put over 2,700 capsules of heroin on the streets.

The following arrests were also made during the investigation:

Leon Alfonso Johnson, 39, of Salisbury

Michael Lee Sellers, 39, of Salisbury

Violitus Scott, 37 of Salisbury

Cherise Johnson, 37, of Salisbury

Samuel Alexander Bermudez, 24, of Ocean City

Joseph Lawrence Weber, Jr., 53, of Ocean City

Troy David Teutsch, 35, of Ocean City

Brendan Shay Burgey, 24, of Ocean City

Joseph Othaniel Deshields, 54, of Berlin

Michael David Austin, 32, of Ocean City

Caitlin Bryanna Cottrell, 27, of Ocean City

Avery Madison Listmann, 18, of Ocean City

Joshua Kala-Jeffery Dubose, 21, of Ocean City

Robert Lee Donaldson, 61, of Ocean City

Brian Michael Toth, 44, of Ocean City

In addition to the suspects named, additional individuals will be charged in relation to this investigation, police said.