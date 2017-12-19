Nanticoke Watershed Alliance Urges People to Pick Up After Pets - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Nanticoke Watershed Alliance Urges People to Pick Up After Pets

Posted: Dec 19, 2017 5:30 PM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Nanticoke Watershed Alliance says pet waste is polluting the Nanticoke River.

"The high bacteria can make it not swimmable," says Executive Director Lisa Wool. "It can have problems with oyster populations."

Wool says pet waste in water can also fertilize algae plants that can eventually decrease oxygen and kill fish. She says pet waste is such a big--yet preventable--problem because of the large dog population.

"Forty-four percent of homeowners have dogs," she tells WBOC. "While that doesn't seem like a big deal in your yard, when you figure there's that many dogs and that much waste, it really adds up over time."

To find a solution to pet pollution, the Nanticoke Watershed Alliance and DNREC partnered up to provide over 3,000 pet waste dispensers to local pet stores and veterinarian offices, like Dr. Mike Metzler's Four Paws Animal Hospital in Bridgeville.

"A lot of us living in this area are knowledgeable about chickens and the problems that they are seeing with the effluent going in the rivers and the waterways but they forget about their dogs," he says. "On a smaller scheme or scale, it's still important."

To learn more about the Nanticoke Watershed Alliance and their tips on how to keep pollutants out of the river, click here.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Maryland State Police Arrest Five People in Prostitution Sting

    Maryland State Police Arrest Five People in Prostitution Sting

    Dec 19, 2017 11:21 PM2017-12-20 04:21:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:22 PM EST2017-12-20 04:22:08 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    SALISBURY, Md.-Maryland State Police said they arrested five people for prostitution solicitation after complaints from neighbors and business owners on Tuesday. MSP said the following people were arrested after troopers conducted a prostitution sting: PaMore
    Maryland State Police said they arrested five people for prostitution solicitation after complaints from neighbors and business owners on Tuesday. More

  • Local Economic Forecast Looks Sunny for First Time Ever

    Local Economic Forecast Looks Sunny for First Time Ever

    Dec 19, 2017 11:11 PM2017-12-20 04:11:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:11 PM EST2017-12-20 04:11:13 GMT
    30th Annual Lower Shore Economic Forecast30th Annual Lower Shore Economic Forecast
    SALISBURY, Md.- Business leaders from all nine Maryland counties on the Eastern Shore came together Tuesday morning to discuss the 2018 economic forecast. One major finding from this year's study, conducted by the Business Economic and Community OutreachMore
    Business leaders from all nine Maryland counties on the Eastern Shore came together Tuesday morning to discuss the 2018 economic forecast. More

  • Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Salisbury

    Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Salisbury

    Dec 19, 2017 10:17 PM2017-12-20 03:17:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:18 PM EST2017-12-20 03:18:37 GMT
    Peninsula Alternative HealthPeninsula Alternative Health
    SALISBURY, Md.- Peninsula Alternative Health opened it's doors to the public last Monday after Maryland passed regulation on December 1 that dispensaries could sell medical cannabis to those possessing a state-authorized card. CEO Anthony Darby says afterMore
    Peninsula Alternative Health opened it's doors to the public last Monday after Maryland passed regulation on December 1 that dispensaries could sell medical cannabis to those possessing a state-authorized card. More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Maryland State Police Arrest Five People in Prostitution Sting

    Maryland State Police Arrest Five People in Prostitution Sting

    Dec 19, 2017 11:21 PM2017-12-20 04:21:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:22 PM EST2017-12-20 04:22:08 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    SALISBURY, Md.-Maryland State Police said they arrested five people for prostitution solicitation after complaints from neighbors and business owners on Tuesday. MSP said the following people were arrested after troopers conducted a prostitution sting: PaMore
    Maryland State Police said they arrested five people for prostitution solicitation after complaints from neighbors and business owners on Tuesday. More

  • MSP Civilian Pilot Arrested on Child Porn Charges

    MSP Civilian Pilot Arrested on Child Porn

    Dec 19, 2017 3:03 PM2017-12-19 20:03:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 6:29 PM EST2017-12-19 23:29:13 GMT
    David Eldredge (Courtesy: MSP)David Eldredge (Courtesy: MSP)
    EASTON, Md. – A civilian pilot in the State Police Aviation Command has been arrested on child pornography charges. According to Maryland State Police, David Eldredge, 36, of Preston is charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography. EldMore
    A civilian pilot in the Maryland State Police Aviation Command has been arrested on child pornography charges.More

  • Undercover Investigation in Ocean City Leads to Multiple Arrests

    Undercover Investigation in Ocean City Leads to Multiple Arrests

    Dec 19, 2017 5:21 PM2017-12-19 22:21:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:45 PM EST2017-12-19 22:45:37 GMT
    Sherif Talib of BaltimoreSherif Talib of Baltimore
    Twenty-one people have been arrested on drug charges following a three-month long undercover investigation, the Ocean City Police Department said.More
    Twenty-one people have been arrested on drug charges following a three-month-long undercover investigation, the Ocean City Police Department said.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices