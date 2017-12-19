Nanticoke Watershed Alliance Urges People to Pick Up After Pets

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Nanticoke Watershed Alliance says pet waste is polluting the Nanticoke River.

"The high bacteria can make it not swimmable," says Executive Director Lisa Wool. "It can have problems with oyster populations."

Wool says pet waste in water can also fertilize algae plants that can eventually decrease oxygen and kill fish. She says pet waste is such a big--yet preventable--problem because of the large dog population.

"Forty-four percent of homeowners have dogs," she tells WBOC. "While that doesn't seem like a big deal in your yard, when you figure there's that many dogs and that much waste, it really adds up over time."

To find a solution to pet pollution, the Nanticoke Watershed Alliance and DNREC partnered up to provide over 3,000 pet waste dispensers to local pet stores and veterinarian offices, like Dr. Mike Metzler's Four Paws Animal Hospital in Bridgeville.

"A lot of us living in this area are knowledgeable about chickens and the problems that they are seeing with the effluent going in the rivers and the waterways but they forget about their dogs," he says. "On a smaller scheme or scale, it's still important."

To learn more about the Nanticoke Watershed Alliance and their tips on how to keep pollutants out of the river, click here.