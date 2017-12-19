New Updates to Cambridge Marketplace, People Happy

Scraping and pouring concrete - all part of the chaos going on at Cambridge Marketplace on Tuesday.

It was a busy scene also going on at the nearby Verizon Store.

For Diane Harrington, it was just another dat at the Marketplace.

"I come over here to do my banking and I come here to the Verizon Store," Harrington said.

Since construction began earlier this August, Harrington says she's happy to see new updates pop up every time she visits.

In the front, there's a brand-new Cambridge Marketplace sign listing all its stores and along with the silver letters up front, a fountain is now running too.

Harrington says she loves it.

"Absolutely. Beautiful for Cambridge," Harrington said.

It's beautiful for businesses too.

Kyle Tobat says he's seen more people trickle in now too.

"I've seen it, yes. People are excited about it," Tobat said.

He says with holiday sales and construction all helping to pick business up, Cambridge could be the next hotspot.

"It's good for the community, locally, everybody's happy," Tobat said.

Construction is far from done though. The old Taco Bell is set to move to a new spot in the Marketplace. A new Starbucks and Chik-Fil-A are expected to open up within the next two years.

It's construction for many more years to come, but years that Harrington says she looks forward to.

"There's so many good things coming that everyone is interested in and that's going to be the draw here when they're coming by," Harrington said.

Good things hoping to give drivers something to stop for.