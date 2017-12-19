Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Peninsula Alternative Health opened it's doors to the public last Monday after Maryland passed regulation on December 1 that dispensaries could sell medical cannabis to those possessing a state-authorized card.

CEO Anthony Darby says after just over a week in business, some patients have already started seeing results.

"The child with dystonia is probably the most significant impact in a short time that we've been able to see his muscle spasms go slower. The mom gave us feedback that he had a couple nights of rest where the sheets stayed on his bed because typically he's flailing and kicking, but with the THC in the evening he was able to relax and get a good night's sleep," Darby said.

Darby says patients are able to choose from a variety of ways to consume the plant. He says there are specific strands growers produce that can help with different illnesses like PTSD, dystonia and cancer.

"It's not just the flower plant like most are used to, we have topicals that have no psychicatric, or psychoactive effects. We have drinks, tablets, so a lot of different varieties of ways that folks are using cannabis as a medicine," Darby said.

In order to utilize Peninsula Alternative Health's dispensary patients need to be cleared by the state and their physician before obtaining a medical card. Maryland passed legalization of medical marijuana in 2015. Although the state is looking into regulations on recreational marijuana, Darby says that's not where he sees his business heading in the future, if approved by Maryland legislation. He says he opened the business to help people in the community find safe, legal access to cannabis products.

Darby comes from a financial background that he says didn't fulfill him, but now he knows he's making a difference.

"We're helping people, we're not just...in financial services sometimes I felt like I was moving money from one side to another side and wasn't really creating value. I know that we're creating value for our patients here," Darby said.