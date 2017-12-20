Democrat Recount Win Could Alter Power in Virginia's House - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Democrat Recount Win Could Alter Power in Virginia's House

Posted: Dec 20, 2017 9:41 AM Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP)- Control of the Virginia state House is still up for grabs as Republicans appear to have lost a 16-seat majority in one of the most agonizing ways possible - with a single vote defeat in a dramatic recount election.

A Democratic challenger is set to score a one-vote victory Wednesday barring any last minute challenges or hick-ups with the certification process. The victory means a rare power-sharing agreement may have to be brokered between Democrats and Republicans.

Shelly Simonds beat three-term incumbent Republican Del. David Yancey in the 94th District in Newport News, 11,608 to 11,607, in an hourslong recount Tuesday that ended only after the precinct ballots were exhausted and provisional ballots were examined.

The recounted votes still must be certified by a court Wednesday.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Crisfield Councilman, Former Hurlock Police Chief Arrested in Prostitution Sting

    Maryland State Police Arrest Five People in Prostitution Sting

    Dec 19, 2017 11:21 PM2017-12-20 04:21:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:39 AM EST2017-12-20 16:39:41 GMT
    Paul Erik Emely, left, and Wendell TraversPaul Erik Emely, left, and Wendell Travers
    Maryland State Police in Salisbury said they arrested five people for prostitution solicitation after complaints from neighbors and business owners on Tuesday. One of the five arrested is a Crisfield city councilman.More
    Maryland State Police in Salisbury said they arrested five people for prostitution solicitation. One of the five arrested is a Crisfield city councilman while another is a former police chief of the town of Hurlock.More

  • Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Salisbury

    Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Salisbury

    Dec 19, 2017 10:17 PM2017-12-20 03:17:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:37 AM EST2017-12-20 12:37:36 GMT
    Peninsula Alternative HealthPeninsula Alternative Health
    Peninsula Alternative Health opened its doors to the public last Monday after Maryland passed a regulation on Dec. 1 that allows dispensaries to sell medical cannabis to those possessing a state-authorized card.More
    Peninsula Alternative Health in Salisbury opened its doors to the public last Monday after Maryland passed a regulation on Dec. 1 that allows dispensaries to sell medical cannabis to those possessing a state-authorized card. More

  • Undercover Investigation in Ocean City Leads to Multiple Arrests

    Undercover Investigation in Ocean City Leads to Multiple Arrests

    Dec 19, 2017 5:21 PM2017-12-19 22:21:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:22 AM EST2017-12-20 12:22:26 GMT
    Sherif Talib of BaltimoreSherif Talib of Baltimore
    Twenty-one people have been arrested on drug charges following a three-month long undercover investigation, the Ocean City Police Department said.More
    Twenty-one people have been arrested on drug charges following a three-month-long undercover investigation, the Ocean City Police Department said.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices