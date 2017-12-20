Wicomico Co. Man Convicted of Beating Puppy - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wicomico Co. Man Convicted of Beating Puppy

Posted: Dec 20, 2017 10:59 AM Updated:
By Jacqueline Karli
Connect
James Michael Watson James Michael Watson

SALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County man has been found guilty of aggravated animal cruelty by a Maryland District Court judge.

James Michael Watson, 37, was accused of beating his girlfriend's bulldog puppy on Oct. 30 after an argument between the two.

Court records show Watson's then-girlfriend's daughter came home to find the dog in severe distress which required emergency medical treatment to save its life.

Watson was sentenced to the Department of Correction for one year and one day, consecutive to any other outstanding Maryland sentences.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Crisfield Councilman, Former Hurlock Police Chief Arrested in Prostitution Sting

    Maryland State Police Arrest Five People in Prostitution Sting

    Dec 19, 2017 11:21 PM2017-12-20 04:21:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:39 AM EST2017-12-20 16:39:49 GMT
    Paul Erik Emely, left, and Wendell TraversPaul Erik Emely, left, and Wendell Travers
    Maryland State Police in Salisbury said they arrested five people for prostitution solicitation after complaints from neighbors and business owners on Tuesday. One of the five arrested is a Crisfield city councilman.More
    Maryland State Police in Salisbury said they arrested five people for prostitution solicitation. One of the five arrested is a Crisfield city councilman while another is a former police chief of the town of Hurlock.More

  • Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Salisbury

    Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Salisbury

    Dec 19, 2017 10:17 PM2017-12-20 03:17:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:37 AM EST2017-12-20 12:37:36 GMT
    Peninsula Alternative HealthPeninsula Alternative Health
    Peninsula Alternative Health opened its doors to the public last Monday after Maryland passed a regulation on Dec. 1 that allows dispensaries to sell medical cannabis to those possessing a state-authorized card.More
    Peninsula Alternative Health in Salisbury opened its doors to the public last Monday after Maryland passed a regulation on Dec. 1 that allows dispensaries to sell medical cannabis to those possessing a state-authorized card. More

  • Undercover Investigation in Ocean City Leads to Multiple Arrests

    Undercover Investigation in Ocean City Leads to Multiple Arrests

    Dec 19, 2017 5:21 PM2017-12-19 22:21:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:22 AM EST2017-12-20 12:22:26 GMT
    Sherif Talib of BaltimoreSherif Talib of Baltimore
    Twenty-one people have been arrested on drug charges following a three-month long undercover investigation, the Ocean City Police Department said.More
    Twenty-one people have been arrested on drug charges following a three-month-long undercover investigation, the Ocean City Police Department said.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices