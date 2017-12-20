Wicomico Co. Man Convicted of Beating Puppy

SALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County man has been found guilty of aggravated animal cruelty by a Maryland District Court judge.

James Michael Watson, 37, was accused of beating his girlfriend's bulldog puppy on Oct. 30 after an argument between the two.

Court records show Watson's then-girlfriend's daughter came home to find the dog in severe distress which required emergency medical treatment to save its life.

Watson was sentenced to the Department of Correction for one year and one day, consecutive to any other outstanding Maryland sentences.