Worcester County Starts Local Business Loan Program

SNOW HILL, Md. - After 10 years, Worcester County has brought back a local loan program designed to spur business development.

As part of the program, small business owners and or folks looking to open shops in Worcester County have access to a portion of $200,000.

"We can look at things like paying for rent, buying buildings, [and] facade improvements," said Director of Economic Development Merry Mears.

Mears said a local loan program like this has big benefits, as opposed to public loan programs.

"This allows us to turn things around more quickly for our local business owners to get our economy going a lot more quickly," said Mears.

It was a loan that helped Daily Brew owner Lorissa McCallister open her shop.

"This means that they can follow their dreams. I mean that's essentially what being a business owner is," said McCallister.

Those loans are available now.

Anyone interested in applying can contact the Worcester County Office of Economic Development.