Worcester County Starts Local Business Loan Program - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Worcester County Starts Local Business Loan Program

Posted: Dec 20, 2017 11:41 AM Updated:

SNOW HILL, Md. - After 10 years, Worcester County has brought back a local loan program designed to spur business development.

As part of the program, small business owners and or folks looking to open shops in Worcester County have access to a portion of $200,000.

"We can look at things like paying for rent, buying buildings, [and] facade improvements," said Director of Economic Development Merry Mears.

Mears said a local loan program like this has big benefits, as opposed to public loan programs.

"This allows us to turn things around more quickly for our local business owners to get our economy going a lot more quickly," said Mears.

It was a loan that helped Daily Brew owner Lorissa McCallister open her shop.

"This means that they can follow their dreams. I mean that's essentially what being a business owner is," said McCallister.

Those loans are available now.

Anyone interested in applying can contact the Worcester County Office of Economic Development.

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Crisfield Councilman, Former Hurlock Police Chief Arrested in Prostitution Sting

    Maryland State Police Arrest Five People in Prostitution Sting

    Dec 19, 2017 11:21 PM2017-12-20 04:21:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-12-20 16:48:44 GMT
    Paul Erik Emely, left, and Wendell TraversPaul Erik Emely, left, and Wendell Travers
    Maryland State Police in Salisbury said they arrested five people for prostitution solicitation after complaints from neighbors and business owners on Tuesday. One of the five arrested is a Crisfield city councilman.More
    Maryland State Police in Salisbury said they arrested five people for prostitution solicitation. One of the five arrested is a Crisfield city councilman while another is a former police chief of the town of Hurlock.More

  • Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Salisbury

    Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Salisbury

    Dec 19, 2017 10:17 PM2017-12-20 03:17:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:37 AM EST2017-12-20 12:37:36 GMT
    Peninsula Alternative HealthPeninsula Alternative Health
    Peninsula Alternative Health opened its doors to the public last Monday after Maryland passed a regulation on Dec. 1 that allows dispensaries to sell medical cannabis to those possessing a state-authorized card.More
    Peninsula Alternative Health in Salisbury opened its doors to the public last Monday after Maryland passed a regulation on Dec. 1 that allows dispensaries to sell medical cannabis to those possessing a state-authorized card. More

  • Wicomico Co. Man Convicted of Beating Puppy

    Wicomico Co. Man Convicted of Beating Puppy

    Dec 20, 2017 10:59 AM2017-12-20 15:59:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:14 AM EST2017-12-20 16:14:30 GMT
    James Michael Watson James Michael Watson
    A Wicomico County man has been found guilty of aggravated animal cruelty by a Maryland District Court judge.More
    A Wicomico County man has been found guilty of aggravated animal cruelty by a Maryland District Court judge. More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices