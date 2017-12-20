Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. -- Cambridge Police say they're still looking for the suspect who robbed the 1880 Bank on High Street Wednesday.

According to Cambridge Police, a man entered the bank just after 9 o'clock this morning and handed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran, police said.

Police said the suspect appears to have left the bank heading south on High Street towards Poplar Street, he was wearing all black and he appears to be in his thirties. Police ask anyone with more information to contact the Cambridge Police Departments Criminal Investigations Division.