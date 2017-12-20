Seaford Food Lion and Salvation Army Team Up to Donate Turkeys

SEAFORD, Del.- On Wednesday, Christmas came early for some Sussex County families.

The Seaford Food Lion and the Salvation Army donated 150 turkeys and accompanying side dishes to qualified families during a drive through event Wednesday afternoon.

"To see it first hand is exciting," says the store's general manager James King. "Knowing it's going to somewhere there is a need, a legitimate need, and just being able to give back to the community which we serve is just an awesome, awesome thing."

The Salvation Army selected the families and handed them vouchers to be redeemed during Wednesday's event. The day beforehand, those same families got free toys from the Salvation Army as well.

Salvation Army Captain Oscar Rolon says their partnership with Food Lion makes their holiday efforts even better.

"Today is so super special for me because that's what we are here for: to help people in need," he tells WBOC. "The whole season we are looking for organizations like this to help us out [...] that's great."

