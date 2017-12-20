Drugs Seized During Traffic Stop in Milford - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

MILFORD, Del.- Two people were arrested during a traffic stop in Milford, according to police.

An officer was on patrol on North DuPont Boulevard when he saw a car being driven by a man who matched the description of a man wanted by police.

According to police, the car was pulled over, and during a search of the car, the officer found marijuana, crack cocaine and heroin.

Richard H. White, 29, of Greenwood, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, failure to have required insurance, possession of marijuana and failure to signal. He was presented at Justice of the Peace Court #2, where bail was set at $3,700 unsecured.

White was released and is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on Feb. 7 for an arraignment.

Rusheena R. Lewis, a passenger in the car, was also arrested after police learned she was wanted by the Kent County Family Court. The 34-year-old was presented at Justice of the Peace Court #2 and was released with a later date to appear at the Kent County Family Court. 

 

 

 

