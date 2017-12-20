Cambridge Woman Arrested In Drug Bust

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A Cambridge woman was arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and the Cambridge Police Department.

Authorities executed a search and seizure warrant at Vanessa Ann George's home on Leonard's Lane Dec. 13.

The search revealed cocaine, heroin, suboxone strips and items used for the ingestion of the narcotics. Other paraphernalia was found as well, the sheriff's office said.

George, who was home at the time of the search, was arrested on multiple drug charges. She was ordered held without bond.