Kent County Preparing for Major Wastewater Project In Dover

DOVER, Del. --- Commuters on U.S. 13 in Dover may see lane closures and other traffic control measures next year because of a major slip-lining project involving the sewer line underneath the road.

Diana Golt, the acting director of Kent County's Public Works Department, said on Wednesday the work will involve roughly 3 miles of U.S. 13 from the intersection with Denneys Road to the area of the Burlington Coat Factory. Actual work on the project could happen over roughly 12 weeks, though Golt said it's hoped the project is completed in the next 12 to 18 months.

"We're looking at lane closures. We're looking at intersection closures. We're looking at having an impact on the businesses in Dover," she said.

However, Golt noted the project's start date could be delayed by a couple months if DelDOT requires the county to conduct a traffic impact study.

One long-term effect of the project may be the elimination or mitigation of odors emanating from a pump station in a shopping center off U.S. Route that belongs to Dover.

Golt said the county a problem with the line lead to the diversion of some wastewater from the sewer line into the Dover pump station, causing a foul smell in the air near the station.

Although the county and city plan to use odor-elimination systems at the Dover pump station near Leipsic Road, Golt said the eventual completion of the sewer line under U.S. 13 will likely get rid of the smell.